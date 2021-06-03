Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.