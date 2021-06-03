Forsta AP Fonden Sells 18,100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen stock opened at $269.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

