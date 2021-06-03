Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.