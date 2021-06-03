Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.