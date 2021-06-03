Forsta AP Fonden Sells 39,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

