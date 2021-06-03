Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

EXC stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

