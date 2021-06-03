Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,274.87 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,252.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

