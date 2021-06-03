Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,578 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,578 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.