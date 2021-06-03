Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.50

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308.50 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 292.20 ($3.82), with a volume of 9032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

FORT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.24. The company has a market capitalization of £669.94 million and a P/E ratio of -112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

