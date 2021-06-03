FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0709 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $683,396.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

