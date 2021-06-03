Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.61. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 722,932 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.