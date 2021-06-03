Fractal (FCL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.33 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $339,802.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00286619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.18 or 0.01176599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.81 or 0.99791892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

