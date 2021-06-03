Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$180.79. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$180.09, with a volume of 323,705 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market cap of C$34.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.79.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.679592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

About Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

