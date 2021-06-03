Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.62

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 34307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.
The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65.
In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
