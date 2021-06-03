Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.62

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 34307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

