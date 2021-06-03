FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.84. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 7,449 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

