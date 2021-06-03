FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,090,000.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.