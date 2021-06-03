FUD.finance Reaches Market Cap of $334,541.45 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $334,541.45 and $595.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.16 or 0.00036449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

