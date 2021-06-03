FujiCoin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $109.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,606.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.51 or 0.07217660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $713.25 or 0.01847467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00491898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00178040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.19 or 0.00774979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.17 or 0.00477038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00433697 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,490,393,831 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

