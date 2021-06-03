Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $588,168.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $149.91 million and $588,168.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,824 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

