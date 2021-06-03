Fundamenta Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $805,675.61 and approximately $1.63 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00319150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00238829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.01197054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,054.77 or 1.00289129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034185 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,924,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,598 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

