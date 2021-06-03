FunFair Price Tops $0.0471 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

