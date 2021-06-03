Furucombo Price Hits $0.74 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $535,974.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00309678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00230477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.94 or 0.01145831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.03 or 0.99733880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

