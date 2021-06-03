Fusible (FUSII) Price Hits $1.08

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $448,502.50 and $3,295.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00316938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01127241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.58 or 1.00186572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

