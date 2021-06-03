FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $18,095.08 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00124574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002529 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00834210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

