FYDcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $639.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 570,880,369 coins and its circulating supply is 543,223,482 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.