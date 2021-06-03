Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $2.11 million and $20,139.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.00996141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.68 or 0.09322097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052208 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

