Gala One Day Volume Hits $167,454.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Gala has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $167,454.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.95 or 0.09351401 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

