GAMB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,486.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and $29,486.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.01010364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.50 or 0.09330637 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

