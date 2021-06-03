Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 17,750 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,977. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.