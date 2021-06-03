Game Creek Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. 74,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.09. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.