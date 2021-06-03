Game Creek Capital LP Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

United Parcel Service stock remained flat at $$211.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

