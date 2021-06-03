Game Creek Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 2.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,680,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BAH stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $85.42. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,524. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

