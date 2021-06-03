Game Creek Capital LP Sells 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $25.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,345.00. 28,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

