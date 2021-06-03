Game Creek Capital LP Sells 379,693 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,693 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises about 2.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 122,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

