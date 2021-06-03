Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 150,000 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garmin alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Garmin by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.