Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 150,000 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46.
Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Garmin by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
