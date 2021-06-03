BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Stock analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:GTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 7,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,372. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92.
In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
