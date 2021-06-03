BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Stock analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 7,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,372. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

