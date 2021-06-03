GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.31 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $387.77 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00012944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00992907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.84 or 0.10227975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052652 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,299,357 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

