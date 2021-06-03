GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.51. Approximately 45,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,274,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $118,900,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

