Geeq Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $172,822.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

