Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.68 million and the highest is $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $277.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $305.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.56 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $323.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,058,855 shares of company stock valued at $73,209,160. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

