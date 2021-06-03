General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,556 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $52,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $6,363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in General Motors by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

