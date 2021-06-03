General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Cut by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 6.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 901,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

