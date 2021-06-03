Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.08 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and $337,213.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $4.76 or 0.00012202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

