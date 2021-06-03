Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 3 0 3.00 DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.18%. DraftKings has a consensus target price of $67.73, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than DraftKings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 6.46 -$54.53 million N/A N/A DraftKings $614.53 million 33.26 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.47

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Summary

Genius Sports beats DraftKings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

