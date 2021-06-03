GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $4.46 on Top Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00011384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $50.74 million and $1.22 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.95 or 0.09351401 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

