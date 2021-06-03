GeyserCoin (GSR) Market Cap Tops $48,376.40

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $48,376.40 and $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,093.19 or 1.97962453 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,515,184 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

