Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.76 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and $6.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

