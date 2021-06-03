GINcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 654.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. GINcoin has a total market cap of $309,521.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 642.1% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

