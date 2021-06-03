Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 334.45 ($4.37). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 333.55 ($4.36), with a volume of 22,607,906 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.89 ($4.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £44.44 billion and a PE ratio of -33.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 941.37.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

