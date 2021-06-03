GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $830,099.03 and $2,429.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,577.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.61 or 0.07236422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.22 or 0.01841035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00491193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00177669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.29 or 0.00783599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00481552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00440426 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

